Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

No Delhi specific schemes in Union Budget: Election Commission

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the counting will take place on February 11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Budget cannot have state specific schemes and the budget speech also cannot highlight the government's achievements with regard to the city due to the model code which has come into effect on Monday following the announcement of Delhi's poll schedule.

Responding to a question on whether the Model Code of Conduct will have an impact on the Union Budget, which is likely to be presented on February 1, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters on Monday that the poll panel had issued a ruling in 2017 to deal with such situations.

The ruling was issued when Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur were going for assembly elections and the Union Budget was to be presented.

The EC ruling, read out by Arora at the press conference, said, "The Commission hereby directs that in the interest of free and fair elections and in order to maintain a level playing field in elections, no state specific schemes shall be announced in the national budget which may have the effect of influencing the electors of the five poll-going states in favour of the ruling party/parties."

"It may be ensured that in the budget speech, the government's achievements in respect of the five states will also not be highlighted in any manner."

When asked whether the 2017 ruling apply for Delhi elections, the CEC said the ruling was not issued for only one year.

He answered in affirmative when asked whether the ruling will be 'replicated' for Delhi.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Election Commission of India #India

