App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

No decision yet on extending odd-even scheme

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the odd-even restrictions could be extended, if required

PTI @moneycontrolcom

No decision was taken on November 14 on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme, which enters its final day on November 15. The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 and is scheduled to end on November 15, if not extended by the Delhi government.

"A final decision about extending the odd-even rule could be taken on Friday, depending on the situation of air pollution and outcome of a hearing pertaining to the scheme in the Supreme Court," a Delhi government functionary said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the odd-even restrictions could be extended, if required.

Close

Till Thursday, a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the scheme, officials said.

related news

According to official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(276.), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday.

The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000.

A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) were issued on November 6.

Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively.

The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule.

The Delhi government blaming crop stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as the reason behind poor air quality in the national capital, has claimed that the odd-even scheme is one of the steps responsible for respite from the crisis.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 10:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #odd even rule

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.