Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No decision on pan-India NRC yet: Home Ministry tells Parliament

This was the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s response to a question on whether the government has any plan to introduce NRC all over the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Centre on February 4 informed the Lok Sabha that it had not taken any decision on preparing the National Register of Citizen (NRC) at the national level.

This was the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's written response to a question on whether the government has any plan to introduce NRC across the country.

Members of Parliament (MPs) Chandan Singh and Nama Nageswara Rao, who belong to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) respectively, had also sought clarification from the Home Ministry on "whether the government is aware that NRC will put extra burden on Indian citizens” and “whether all the state governments are being taken into confidence before introduction of NRC".

The MPs had also asked if "the government has received any communications from the state governments regarding their refusal to implement the NRC in their respective states, if so, the details of such state-wise communications received?"

To these questions, the Home Ministry said that the question "does not arise".

(This is a developing story. Will be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 11:43 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #NRC #Parliament

