No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Ministry of Railways

Representative image: AP

The Ministry of Railways has clarified that there is no date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains and denied the reports that are circulating in the media about the resumption of normal train service from April in view of declining COVID-19 cases in the country.

Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for the last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations, the Ministry of Railways clarified in a statement.

Currently, around 65 percent of trains are in operation and more trains will be added in days to come. In January, more than 250 plus trains were added.

The ministry has said all factors need to be taken care off and inputs of all stakeholders are to be factored. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken and avoid believing rumors.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament that the Railways' revenue in 2020 had declined by Rs 36,993 crore, as compared to the previous year, due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goyal added, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Indian Railways has not been encouraging movement of passengers to effectively manage the pandemic and contain its spread. Keeping in view the concerns and suggestions of state governments to efficiently manage COVID-19 pandemic, special trains are operated".