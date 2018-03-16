No data available on number of farmer suicide cases after 2016: Govt

No data available after 2016 onwards on number of farmer suicide cases because of farm debt as the home ministry has not published the report yet, Parliament was informed today.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the home ministry compiles and disseminates information on suicides in its publication titled "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India".

"These reports on suicides up to 2015 are available at its website. The report for the years 2016 onwards has not been published yet," Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The number of farmer suicides were 3,097 in 2015 and 1,163 in 2014, as per the data placed in the House.