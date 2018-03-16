App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

No data available on number of farmer suicide cases after 2016: Govt

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the home ministry compiles and disseminates information on suicides in its publication titled "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

No data available after 2016 onwards on number of farmer suicide cases because of farm debt as the home ministry has not published the report yet, Parliament was informed today.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the home ministry compiles and disseminates information on suicides in its publication titled "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India".

"These reports on suicides up to 2015 are available at its website. The report for the years 2016 onwards has not been published yet," Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The number of farmer suicides were 3,097 in 2015 and 1,163 in 2014, as per the data placed in the House.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC