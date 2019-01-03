App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

No consensus reached on recommendations by panel on censor board functioning: Rajyavardhan Rathore

The Committee of Experts chaired by Shyam Benegal submitted first part of its report in April 2016, and the final part in June 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The recommendations of the Shyam Benegal-headed panel on the functioning of the censor board require amendment in the Cinematograph Act and consensus on them could not be reached after two rounds of consultative meetings on the issue in 2017, the government said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha on the recommendations of the Committee of Experts chaired by Benegal, said the panel submitted first part of its report in April 2016, and the final part in June 2016.

The recommendations contained in the report require amendment in the Cinematograph Act and Rules and it was felt that their implementation, especially those requiring important amendments in the Act, be done after further consultations, he said.

"A consultation meeting between the then Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Finance and Minister of Human Resource Development was held on March 16, 2017, to deliberate on the issue of repeal or amendment of the Cinematograph Act," Rathore said.

related news

"Another round of consultation in this regard by the then Minister with Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the representatives of Film Industries was held on June 6, 2017, at Mumbai. However, consensus could not be arrived at in respect of many of the recommendations made by the Committee," the minister said.

To a question on whether the government proposes to introduce legislation to remove the powers of pre-censorship of the Central Board of Film Certification, Rathore said there is no such proposal under consideration by the government.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Censor Board #Current Affairs #India #Rajyavardhan Rathore

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.