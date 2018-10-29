App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

No conflict with judiciary: BJP on Amit Shah's Sabarimala verdict remark

Shah had said on October 27 that courts should desist from pronouncing verdicts that cannot be implemented

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP said party chief Amit Shah's remarks that courts should desist from pronouncing "impracticable" verdicts, against the backdrop of the Supreme Court ruling on Sabarimala, should not be misconstrued as a "conflict with the judiciary".

Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the saffron party was only raising the "issue of faith" with "utmost humbleness".

A recent verdict of the apex court lifting the age restrictions on entry of women to the Kerala-based hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, who is believed to be a celibate as per traditions, has led to massive protests by the devotees.

The BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have extended their support to the devotees who are opposing the entry of women of menstruating age to the abode of the Lord.

Shah had said on October 27 that courts should desist from pronouncing verdicts that cannot be implemented, drawing flak from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Responding to a query on the Sabarimala row and Shah's remarks, Patra said, "There is no confrontation (with the judiciary on the issue). The BJP only believes that faith should be respected."

"Be it the Sabarimala temple or 'Shivlinga' they are the centres of our faith. We are standing by our faith with great humility and love," he added.

Responding to a query on whether Narendra Modi government would bring in a law to construct a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Patra said the government wanted to construct the temple as per Constitutional norms.

"The legal case related to the Ram temple is sub-judice. A big section of the country's polity is trying to delay the trial of this case. The BJP wants to construct the temple of Lord Ram as per Constitution," he said.

The issue of Ram temple came to the centre-stage after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently appealed to the government to bring in a law to facilitate the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, which he said was necessary for "self esteem".

When asked to comment on the continuous attacks by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Modi government over the Rafale fighter jet deal, Patra said, "Why Congress is not approaching the court if the Congress president knows facts and (has) documents related to the deal?"

"He is continuously making false statements on Rafale. A lie cannot become truth if repeated multiple times," the spokesperson said.

Taking a dig at the Gandhi scion, he said the word "Rafale" actually stood for "Rahul+Fail" as he went on to allege that the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had "ignored" the security of the country.

When asked if the BJP was planning to file a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi for his statement "desh ka chowkidar chor hai" (country's watchman is a thief referring to the prime minister), Patra said it was not needed.

Gandhi made the statement while addressing a public rally in Ujjain in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh earlier in the day.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 09:12 pm

tags #India #Politics

