Mar 17, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

No-confidence motion: No threat to Modi government, says Union minister

Ananth Kumar, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, responded to questions about the no-confidence motion moved by TDP after it broke away from the BJP-led NDA following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar ruled out any threat to the Narendra Modi-led government in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved against it by TDP, saying that the NDA enjoyed confidence "inside and outside" Parliament.

Asserting that BJP was ready to face the no-confidence motion, Kumar said, "I want to tell the Congress and other opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the house. That's why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion."

Modi rode to power with full majority and NDA had secured a two-thirds majority, he told reporters during the ongoing "Bengaluru Rakshisi Yatra," (Save Bengaluru campaign) of the party ahead of the coming assembly polls in Karnataka.

Kumar's response came in reply to questions about the no-confidence motion moved by TDP after it broke away from the BJP-led NDA following the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Kumar said the TDP took the decision "keeping some of its issues in mind" even though the Modi government generously released an additional grant of Rs 24,000 crore after the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that no state in the country had ever received funds the way Andhra Pradesh got for the construction and development of its capital Amaravati, Polavaram dam, national highways, irrigation and houses for the poor.

The minister felt that the TDP decided to dissociate itself from NDA and move the no-confidence motion due to the agitation by Congress and YSR Congress Party over the Special category status.

He stressed that BJP was always with the people of Andhra Pradesh and was committed to their development.

Kumar was also critical of Congress trooping to the well of Parliament to lodge its protest despite NDA being always ready for discussions on all topics.

"We are ready for discussions on all the subjects in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, but Congress MPs are trooping to the well of the house.

"Earlier whenever there were differences of opinion, opposition members used to walk out from the house. But in the recent past, Congress MPs are following an undemocratic tradition of trooping to the well of the house," he said.

