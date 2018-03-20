App
Mar 20, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NDA trust vote highlights: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Speaker says 'duty-bound' to take up no confidence motion

Live updates from the Lok Sabha as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress move the motion of no confidence against the BJP-led NDA government.

highlights

  • Mar 20, 03:29 PM (IST)

    YSR Congress is expected to move another motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow and TDP is expected to follow suit. That's it for now. Thanks for staying tuned.

  • Mar 20, 12:44 PM (IST)

    YSR Congress’ YV Subba Reddy has written to Lok Sabha Secretary General, giving notice to include the motion of no-confidence in the list of business for tomorrow.

  • Mar 20, 12:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Following ruckus, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day. The House will convene at 11 am on Wednesday.

  • Mar 20, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that she is “duty bound” to bring in the motion of no confidence moved by TDP and YSR Congress.

  • Mar 20, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has convened again. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is addressing the House over the death of 39 Indians in Iraq, amidst chaos.

  • Mar 20, 12:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 11:51 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day after ruckus in the House.

  • Mar 20, 11:09 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon after chants of 'We want justice' echoed in the House, immediately after proceedings began for the day.

  • Mar 20, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has asked party MPs to coordinate with members of the Opposition, media reports suggest.

  • Mar 20, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 10:00 AM (IST)
  • Mar 20, 08:59 AM (IST)

    What happened yesterday: Yesterday, both TDP and YSR Congress moved the motion of no confidence. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on behalf of the government said that they were willing to face the trust vote and debate about it.

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan however said that she cannot allow any such vote to happen unless the ruckus in the House stops, as it will make counting of votes difficult for her.

  • Mar 20, 08:57 AM (IST)

    The motion of no confidence was to be moved on Friday and was postponed to for yesterday after the Lok Sabha was adjourned early then. Yesterday, again, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha early after ruckus in the House.

  • Mar 20, 08:57 AM (IST)

    Despite all efforts from Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and the YSR Congress Party, the NDA seems to have enough numbers to succeed against any no confidence motion.

  • Mar 20, 08:54 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena says it will abstain from voting during the trust vote

    A key member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Shiv Sena said yesterday that it will abstain from voting when the motion of no confidence is moved today. Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

  • Mar 20, 08:51 AM (IST)

    Good morning! This blog will continue to track the latest developments from the Parliament where two Andhra Pradesh-based parties — Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party — are expected to move the motion of no confidence, again.

  • Mar 19, 04:02 PM (IST)

    TDP and YSR Congress are expected to move another motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. That's it for now. Thanks for staying tuned. 

  • Mar 19, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena has said that it will abstain from voting in the motion of no confidence.

    In the party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has said, "The TDP wants to bring in the no-confidence motion for its personal political reasons and not for any 'nationalist' reason".

    "In 2019, there will be a blast of resentment that is prevailing among masses today. That time, a no-confidence motion will be passed with a complete majority," the Sena said.

  • Mar 19, 01:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Members of Parliament from TDP and YSR Congress will be skipping lunch hosted by Lok Sabha speaker as they are upset with their no-confidence motion not being taken up, news reports suggest.

  • Mar 19, 12:13 PM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said before the Lok Sabha was adjourned that the government is willing to face the no-confidence motion. Singh also said that the government was ready to debate the motion.

  • Mar 19, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned until tomorrow after ruckus. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that she would not be in a position to count the votes because of the noise inside the parliament.

  • Mar 19, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has convened, following adjournment.

  • Mar 19, 11:57 AM (IST)

    DMK leader MK Stalin has said in the Tamil Nadu assembly, “Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to put pressure on Central government, has gone for no confidence motion, for the welfare of their state. I ask this (Tamil Nadu) Government to support TDP's no confidence motion.”

  • Mar 19, 11:40 AM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 11:25 AM (IST)
  • Mar 19, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Addressing TDP minority wing members, Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has said, “You have always been supportive of TDP, but you were not happy that we allied with BJP. We have been working for welfare of Muslims”.

    “We thought as an NDA member, BJP will do justice to the state, but nothing happened. We waited for four years, but of no use. Even in the last budget justice was not done,” Naidu added.

    “It was TDP and not YSRCP who responded on Triple Talaq Bill. I told BJP leadership that criminalization of triple talaq was not correct. I was the first to oppose it,” Naidu added.

