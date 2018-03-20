NDA trust vote highlights: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Speaker says 'duty-bound' to take up no confidence motion

Live now
Mar 20, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
YSR Congress is expected to move another motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow and TDP is expected to follow suit. That's it for now. Thanks for staying tuned.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that she is “duty bound” to bring in the motion of no confidence moved by TDP and YSR Congress.
Lok Sabha has convened again. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is addressing the House over the death of 39 Indians in Iraq, amidst chaos.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day after ruckus in the House.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon after ruckus
Shiv Sena says it will abstain from voting during the trust vote
Shiv Sena: Will abstain from voting in the motion of no confidence.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned until tomorrow after ruckus.
FLASH | The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon due to ruckus.
TDP, YSR Congress to pitch for no confidence motion notices in Lok Sabha
YSR Congress is expected to move another motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow and TDP is expected to follow suit. That's it for now. Thanks for staying tuned.
YSR Congress’ YV Subba Reddy has written to Lok Sabha Secretary General, giving notice to include the motion of no-confidence in the list of business for tomorrow.
Following ruckus, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day. The House will convene at 11 am on Wednesday.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that she is “duty bound” to bring in the motion of no confidence moved by TDP and YSR Congress.
Lok Sabha has convened again. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is addressing the House over the death of 39 Indians in Iraq, amidst chaos.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day after ruckus in the House.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon after chants of 'We want justice' echoed in the House, immediately after proceedings began for the day.
Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has asked party MPs to coordinate with members of the Opposition, media reports suggest.
What happened yesterday: Yesterday, both TDP and YSR Congress moved the motion of no confidence. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on behalf of the government said that they were willing to face the trust vote and debate about it.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan however said that she cannot allow any such vote to happen unless the ruckus in the House stops, as it will make counting of votes difficult for her.
The motion of no confidence was to be moved on Friday and was postponed to for yesterday after the Lok Sabha was adjourned early then. Yesterday, again, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha early after ruckus in the House.
Despite all efforts from Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and the YSR Congress Party, the NDA seems to have enough numbers to succeed against any no confidence motion.
Shiv Sena says it will abstain from voting during the trust vote
A key member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Shiv Sena said yesterday that it will abstain from voting when the motion of no confidence is moved today. Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha.
Good morning! This blog will continue to track the latest developments from the Parliament where two Andhra Pradesh-based parties — Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party — are expected to move the motion of no confidence, again.
TDP and YSR Congress are expected to move another motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. That's it for now. Thanks for staying tuned.
Shiv Sena has said that it will abstain from voting in the motion of no confidence.
In the party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has said, "The TDP wants to bring in the no-confidence motion for its personal political reasons and not for any 'nationalist' reason".
"In 2019, there will be a blast of resentment that is prevailing among masses today. That time, a no-confidence motion will be passed with a complete majority," the Sena said.
Members of Parliament from TDP and YSR Congress will be skipping lunch hosted by Lok Sabha speaker as they are upset with their no-confidence motion not being taken up, news reports suggest.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said before the Lok Sabha was adjourned that the government is willing to face the no-confidence motion. Singh also said that the government was ready to debate the motion.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned until tomorrow after ruckus. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that she would not be in a position to count the votes because of the noise inside the parliament.
Lok Sabha has convened, following adjournment.
DMK leader MK Stalin has said in the Tamil Nadu assembly, “Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to put pressure on Central government, has gone for no confidence motion, for the welfare of their state. I ask this (Tamil Nadu) Government to support TDP's no confidence motion.”
Addressing TDP minority wing members, Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has said, “You have always been supportive of TDP, but you were not happy that we allied with BJP. We have been working for welfare of Muslims”.
“We thought as an NDA member, BJP will do justice to the state, but nothing happened. We waited for four years, but of no use. Even in the last budget justice was not done,” Naidu added.
“It was TDP and not YSRCP who responded on Triple Talaq Bill. I told BJP leadership that criminalization of triple talaq was not correct. I was the first to oppose it,” Naidu added.