NDA trust vote highlights: LS adjourned for the day amid din, Sena plays safe on no-confidence motion

Shiv Sena has said that it will abstain from voting in the motion of no confidence.

In the party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has said, "The TDP wants to bring in the no-confidence motion for its personal political reasons and not for any 'nationalist' reason".

"In 2019, there will be a blast of resentment that is prevailing among masses today. That time, a no-confidence motion will be passed with a complete majority," the Sena said.