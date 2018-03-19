NDA trust vote highlights: LS adjourned for the day amid din, Sena plays safe on no-confidence motion

Live now
Mar 19, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shiv Sena: Will abstain from voting in the motion of no confidence.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned until tomorrow after ruckus.
TDP, YSR Congress to pitch for no confidence motion notices in Lok Sabha
TDP and YSR Congress are expected to move another motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. That's it for now. Thanks for staying tuned.
Shiv Sena has said that it will abstain from voting in the motion of no confidence.
In the party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has said, "The TDP wants to bring in the no-confidence motion for its personal political reasons and not for any 'nationalist' reason".
"In 2019, there will be a blast of resentment that is prevailing among masses today. That time, a no-confidence motion will be passed with a complete majority," the Sena said.
Members of Parliament from TDP and YSR Congress will be skipping lunch hosted by Lok Sabha speaker as they are upset with their no-confidence motion not being taken up, news reports suggest.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said before the Lok Sabha was adjourned that the government is willing to face the no-confidence motion. Singh also said that the government was ready to debate the motion.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned until tomorrow after ruckus. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that she would not be in a position to count the votes because of the noise inside the parliament.
Lok Sabha has convened, following adjournment.
DMK leader MK Stalin has said in the Tamil Nadu assembly, “Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to put pressure on Central government, has gone for no confidence motion, for the welfare of their state. I ask this (Tamil Nadu) Government to support TDP's no confidence motion.”
Addressing TDP minority wing members, Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has said, “You have always been supportive of TDP, but you were not happy that we allied with BJP. We have been working for welfare of Muslims”.
“We thought as an NDA member, BJP will do justice to the state, but nothing happened. We waited for four years, but of no use. Even in the last budget justice was not done,” Naidu added.
“It was TDP and not YSRCP who responded on Triple Talaq Bill. I told BJP leadership that criminalization of triple talaq was not correct. I was the first to oppose it,” Naidu added.
The government has however expressed confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be defeated given its strength in the Lok Sabha.
The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 539 and the ruling BJP has 274 members, more than the majority mark of 270, and enjoys the support of several allies.
With the 16-member TDP quitting the BJP-led NDA, the ruling alliance strength has reduced.
The YSR Congress was the first to give a notice last week for a no-trust motion after the Centre made it clear that it would not grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
Not to be outdone by its main rival in the state, the TDP, a long time BJP ally, then decided to break its ties over the issue and brought a no-confidence motion of its own.
Both parties have been lobbying with opposition parties for support to their respective notices. A no-confidence motion notice has to be supported by at least 50 MPs to be taken up in the House.
Cooperation from non-NDA allies
While the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the AIADMK, which have often cooperated with the government on its legislative business, protesting over a host of issues, it remains uncertain if order is restored today.
YSR Congress’ YV Subba Reddy has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for tomorrow. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion.
When their notices were not taken up last week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had argued that they could not be due to the House being not in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well.
The Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion against the Modi government when the Lok Sabha meets today, amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in its proceedings.