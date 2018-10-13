'No concrete action' taken on stubble burning by Centre, neighbouring states: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 13 alleged that 'no concrete action' has been taken by the Centre, governments of Haryana and Punjab on stubble burning despite Delhi pursuing the issue with them.

He expressed apprehension that as the winters were approaching the entire region, including Delhi, will again become the 'gas chamber' and the people will face 'difficulty in breathing'.

"We have been pursuing with Central, Haryana and Punjab governments, yet no concrete action has been taken. Farmers again helpless. The entire region including Delhi will again become a gas chamber. People will again face difficulty in breathing. This is criminal (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Environment Minister Imran Hussain said incidents of stubble burning were sighted on Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway.

"Instances of stubble burning sighted on Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway. Have again requested Central Govt & States Govt of Punjab, Haryana, UP & Rajasthan to urgently find long term solution (sic)," Hussain tweeted.

Also, in an official statement, Hussain released "evidence (photographs) of stubble burning in the Delhi neighbourhood".

"I am constrained to release the latest photographs of unabated stubble burning noticed at various locations in Haryana and Punjab along the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

"It is a matter of deep concern that when such instances are visible even on the National Highway, what might be the situation in other areas of these states?," he asked.

This situation clearly indicates that stubble burning may be widespread in the country side of the neighbouring states - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

According to the statement, the situation leads to a reasonable apprehension that Delhi may witness and experience another episode of "worsening ambient air quality" conditions in the coming weeks and months.

It also shows that the Central government and governments of these states have not seriously taken up the issue of preventing stubble burning despite repeated requests from the Delhi government, it said.