No concern over wheat production as less chances of terminal heat condition till March 16: IARI

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director A K Singh said there is no reason to worry based on the temperature forecast so far.

The government’s research body IARI on Thursday said there is no cause of concern over wheat production as there is ”less likelihood” of terminal heat condition till March 16.

The institute has weather forecast for 30 days. India’s wheat production fell 107.74 million tonnes in 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year due to heatwave in some key producing states. Wheat, a major rabi (winter) crop, would be ready for harvest next month.

”Though February has been warmer, mainly on account of dry weather due to lack of moisture usually brought by western disturbances induced rains, but as wheat remains in the anthesis to flowering stages during the period so no adverse impact is expected on wheat,” Singh said.