App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

"The data shows that most of the coronavirus positive patients are those who were earlier placed under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or had some contact history. Therefore, there has been no community spread in Maharashtra so far," he said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday ruled out community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

"I think there is no community spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra. The state government has been able to trace almost every COVID-19 patient and his or her source of infection. Hence, in my opinion, there is no community spread in the state," he said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

"The data shows that most of the coronavirus positive patients are those who were earlier placed under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or had some contact history. Therefore, there has been no community spread in Maharashtra so far," he said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in the state was 1,80,298 till Wednesday night, while the death toll due to the infection till then was 8,053.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Rajesh Tope

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.