No coercive action against News Broadcasters Association under IT Rules: Kerala High Court

The NBA's plea said the new IT rules give government authorities "excessive powers" to "unreasonably and impermissibly restrict" the freedom of speech and expression of the media.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST
Justice PB Suresh Kumar restrained the Central Government from taking any coercive action against NBA under the newIT Rules.

The Kerala High Court, on July 9, granted an interim order in favour of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), which had filed a plea challenging the IT Rules 2021.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh submitted that in LiveLaw media's case, too, the same court had restrained the Centre from taking coercive action for non-compliance of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"In light of the interim order in WPC No 6272/2021 (Live Law Media Private Limited Vs Union of India), the respondents shall not to take any coercive action against the petitioners for non- compliance of the provisions contained in the Rules," said the order passed by Justice Suresh Kumar.

The NBA's writ petition said the new IT rules give government authorities "excessive powers" to "unreasonably and impermissibly restrict" the freedom of speech and expression of the media.

The petition also contended that the rules are in violation of Article 14 and Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The IT Rules 2021 came into effect on May 26, following which "intermediaries", such as social media platforms, OtT platforms and online news platforms, have to comply with the guidelines. Many digital news media outlets have legally challenged the IT Rules in various courts.
Tags: #India
first published: Jul 9, 2021 11:50 am

