No coercive action against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, wife till Jan 31: HC to ED

Jan 24, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

The bench is hearing the couple's pleas to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), somewhat similar to an FIR, against them.

In 2020, the agency had filed a criminal case against the Goyals and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a Mumbai police FIR. Naresh Goyal (Image: Reuters)

The Bombay High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate not to take any 'coercive steps' till January 31 against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal in a money laundering case.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan had granted interim relief to the couple last week. The detailed order was available on Tuesday.

In 2020, the agency had filed a criminal case against the Goyals and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a Mumbai police FIR.