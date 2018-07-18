App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

No coal shortage for power sector: Goyal

In the beginning of the ongoing fiscal, state-owned Coal India (CIL ) had a pithead stock of 55.55 million tonnes (MT) and the fuel stock at power house end was 16.27 MT.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
There is no shortage of coal for the power sector as coal-based power generation grew by 5.3 percent in the April-June quarter, the government said today. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said, "There is no shortage of coal for the power sector."

In the first quarter of FY2018-19, CIL dispatched a record quantity of 122.2 MT coal to the power sector, thereby achieving a growth of 15 percent over the dispatch in the corresponding period last year.

"The growth in dispatch of coal to power sector has helped coal-based generation to achieve positive growth of 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018-19," the minister said.

Late last month, the AAP government had written to Union Power Minister R K Singh that Delhi was staring at a power blackout due to the fast depleting coal stockpiles at power plants in the city and had urged him to take up the issue with the Railways which transports coal to the national capital.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #India

