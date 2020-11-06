No clean air to breathe! 18 cities across north India reported ‘severe’ air quality on November 5

As many as 18 cities across north India reported ‘severe’ air quality levels on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI), on November 5, 2020. Exposure to such high levels of toxic air can “cause respiratory effects even on healthy people and serious health impacts on people with lung/heart disease.”

Air quality levels for these cities on the AQI (24 hour average) ranged from 416 to 489 on November 5, 2020. The fine particulate matter (PM)2.5 was reported to be the most prominent air pollutant causing high levels of toxic air across these cities. Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh reported levels as high as 489 on the AQI, followed by Bulandshahr (469) and Baghpat (464).

On November 5, Delhi’s AQI was reported at 450 with air quality levels dropping to its worst level since December last year. The share of stubble burning in total PM2.5 of Delhi NCT on November 5, was recorded to be 42%, the highest recorded this season. All 36 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality levels in the severe category on November 5, 2020.

Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration was reported to be 360 µg/m³ at 12 noon, while PM10 levels stood at 563 µg/m³ at 10 am, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 µg/m³.

Further, of the 119 cities listed on the air quality index, 17 cities showed ‘very poor’ AQ levels, 26 reported ‘poor’, 35 ‘moderate’, 21 ‘satisfactory’ and only two recorded ‘good’ levels. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered to be 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Reporting of toxic air quality by cities increased towards the end of October with the onset of winter across north India, analysis of AQI data by MoneyControl on November 4, 2020,

showed

.