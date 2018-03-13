No charges established against NBCC CMD in CBI probe

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd today said that no charges have been established against its CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal as allegations against him were not corroborated during the CBI investigation.

In late December, the CBI had booked Mittal for alleged corruption in the Rs 2,150-crore re-development project of ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan here.

"During the vigilance review, the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), NBCC informed the Board of Directors that CBI has filed charge sheet in the case and no charges have been established against Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD, NBCC as during the investigation the allegations against him were not found corroborated," NBCC said in a filing.

The chief vigilance officer informed this in its 457th Board Meeting held on March 8, 2018.

In a separate filing, NBCC informed that Mittal will hold an additional charge of Director (Finance) till March or maximum April 2018.