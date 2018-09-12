No change in poll schedule : J&K chief secretary

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on September 12 refuted media reports of the deferment of the panchayat and urban local body elections, saying there would no change in the poll schedule.

"There are multiple views going on, (but) we have decided and we are going on as per schedule. There will be no change in the dates, there will no change in the schedule (for the polls)," Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said, while addressing a function at the SKICC here.

Some media reports in the morning said the polls were likely to be deferred in view of the boycott announced by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.