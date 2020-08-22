172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|no-change-in-former-president-pranab-mukherjees-health-informs-hospital-5741591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

No change in former President Pranab Mukherjee's health, informs Hospital

Doctors attending to the 84-year-old said he is being treated for respiratory infection and continues to be on ventilatory support.

PTI
Pranab Mukherjee (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain in a deep coma but his vital parameters are stable, the hospital said Saturday morning. Doctors  attending to the 84-year-old said he is being treated for respiratory infection and continues to be on ventilatory support.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

He developed a lung infection later and is being treated at the hospital.

"The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said in a statement.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pranab Mukherjee

