you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

No challenge to Narendra Modi in 2019 elections: Harsh Vardhan

The BJP-led NDA government has been facing a series of attacks from opposition on rupee devaluation, rising fuel prices and allegations of giving safe passage to defaulters Vijay Mallya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan asserted that there was nobody in the country who can defeat Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections.

"There is no one in the country who can beat Narendra Modi. I do not think there is any challenge to him in 2019," Vardhan said at Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) for his first roadshow for India International Science Festival 2018.

Vardhan however, did not elaborate on his statement.

Speaking about the fourth India International Science Festival, he said his government has started it in order to promote technology and Science among the students of the country.

The festival, which will be held in Lucknow from October 5 to 8, is themed on 'Science for Transformation'.

Approximately, 10,000 delegates including 5,000 students and several scientists including those of Indian origin from various countries, are expected to participate in the event.

He said North East remains in focus for the government and the Centre is keen on attracting students from the region.

Around 200 students are expected to participate in the festival, officials said.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

