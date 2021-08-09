No cases of infiltration reported at the Indo-China border during 2021 says Defense Ministry

No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China border in 2021, the Defense Ministry said in response to a question placed before the Rajya Sabha on August 9.

It also said that 8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India post a military coup in Myanmar, out of which 5,796 people were pushed back. About 2690 people are still in India.

"Infiltrators apprehended by the Border Guarding Forces are handed over to the concerned state police," the Defense Ministry added.

The ongoing military crackdown triggered by the February 1 coup has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Myanmar, a section of which has reportedly entered India’s Northeast through the porous border the two countries share. With Covid-19 cases rising in Myanmar, India faces the twin risk of influx and infection, according to people familiar with the situation.

As for the infiltrations at the Indo-Pakistan border, about 33 attempts were made, 11 infiltrators were killed and 20 were apprehended. In the Indo-Bangladesh border, 441 infiltration attempts were made, 1 infiltrator was killed and 740 infiltrators were apprehended, according to the Defense Ministry.

According to the United Nations, as of June 23 this year, an estimated 230,000 people were displaced because of the military action and retaliatory attacks by civilian resistance group as well as ethnic rebel outfits in the Southeast Asian nation.