MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

No cases of infiltration reported at the Indo-China border during 2021 says Defense Ministry

It also said that 8486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India post a military coup in Myanmar, out of which 5796 people were pushed back.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST

No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China border in 2021, the Defense Ministry said in response to a question placed before the Rajya Sabha on August 9.

It also said that 8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India post a military coup in Myanmar, out of which 5,796 people were pushed back. About 2690 people are still in India.

"Infiltrators apprehended by the Border Guarding Forces are handed over to the concerned state police," the Defense Ministry added.

Also Read: As coup and Covid batter Myanmar, India’s Northeast faces influx and infection risk

The ongoing military crackdown triggered by the February 1 coup has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Myanmar, a section of which has reportedly entered India’s Northeast through the porous border the two countries share. With Covid-19 cases rising in Myanmar, India faces the twin risk of influx and infection, according to people familiar with the situation.

Close

Related stories

According to the United Nations, as of June 23 this year, an estimated 230,000 people were displaced because of the military action and retaliatory attacks by civilian resistance group as well as ethnic rebel outfits in the Southeast Asian nation.
 As for the infiltrations at the Indo-Pakistan border, about 33 attempts were made, 11 infiltrators were killed and 20 were apprehended. In the Indo-Bangladesh border, 441 infiltration attempts were made, 1 infiltrator was killed and 740 infiltrators were apprehended, according to the Defense Ministry.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #Defense Ministry #India #Indo-China border
first published: Aug 9, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.