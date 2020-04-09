App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No ailment except coronavirus? Kidney patient dies after being 'ousted' from Delhi hospital

Lok Nayak Hospital, which has over 2,000 beds, recently suspended all elective surgeries and restricted the OPD service

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

A 35-year-old kidney patient, who was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi a few days ago, was asked to leave on April 8 to make space for coronavirus patients. She passed away on April 9, The Times of India has reported.

The woman, Shahjahan, was suddenly asked to leave as Lok Nayak Hospital has been designated as a COVID-19 centre and had to make space for patients suspected of suffering from the novel coronavirus.

Her family has alleged that they weren’t provided an ambulance or alternative arrangement to shift the woman to another hospital. According to the family, they ran from pillar to post trying to get her admitted, but to no avail. At last, they had to take her back home, where she breathed her last.

Her relative, Mohammed Khalid, claimed that the woman was on ventilator support as she has difficulty in breathing too.

Khalid told the newspaper, “The hospital did not listen to our requests. They simply asked us to take her to Safdarjung Hospital. We booked a private ambulance to take her there, but Safdarjung Hospital also denied admission. We then went to AIIMS and GTB hospital, but even they refused to admit her. Finally, we brought her back home, where she died.”

Lok Nayak Hospital Medical Director Dr JC Passey denied any knowledge of the incident. He, however, said over 800 patients have been discharged in the last two weeks as the hospital was being made into a designated COVID-19 centre. He also told the paper that the patients have been asked to go to GTB hospital.

Lok Nayak Hospital, which has over 2,000 beds, recently suspended all elective surgeries and restricted the OPD service.

A senior doctor told the newspaper, “Some of the admitted patients, who were waiting for surgery, have been told to come once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Others continue to stay. However, they were discharged when it was decided to turn Lok Nayak into a dedicated facility for COVID-19 treatment.”

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:55 pm

