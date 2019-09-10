No aggressive implementation of Motor Vehicles Act for 3 months: Naveen Patnaik

Amid resentment over imposition of heavy fines on traffic rule violators, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed officials not to enforce provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act aggressively for three months.

Several people were injured in a recent clash between police and a group of people here over collection of hefty penalties under the new legislation.

"Patnaik has expressed deep concern over the public resentment which has been reported from some parts of the state, particularly Bhubaneswar, on account of enforcement of the provisions of recently announced Motor Vehicles Act," said an official statement issued by his office.

The chief minister has directed the "enforcement agencies not to go on an overdrive to implement the provisions of the MV Act, rather counsel the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of the act", an official said.

An auto-rickshaw driver was fined Rs 47,500 while a motor-bike rider had to pay Rs 13,000 as penalty under the new legislation.

On July 31, Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that had provisions for stricter and heavier penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety. The Bill got President's assent on August 9 and is applicable pan India from September 1.

Patnaik has also asked the transport department to augment public service, strengthen facilitation centres, open more counters and conduct camps in public institutions to enable the drivers and owners to get their vehicles' papers updated as per the act.

"The process will continue over the next three months so that people get adequate time to update documents related to their vehicles. Massive road safety awareness drives will also be carried out to sensitise the public on the new rules," the official said.

The chief minister has also urged the motorists to obey traffic rules and desist from dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, state Commerce and Transport Minister P N Behera said the state government is considering to bring some changes to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Admitting that the penalty amount is too high, Behera said, "The state government is weighing options to lessen the amount of fine imposed on traffic violators. The changes may be proposed after a review meeting, scheduled on tomorrow."