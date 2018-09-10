App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC iron ore production at 9.85 MT in April-August

The company produced 6.17 MT iron ore from its mines in Chhattisgarh and 3.68 MT from the mine in Karnataka, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
 
 
State-owned NMDC said it has produced 9.85 million tonne (MT) iron ore in the April-August period of the ongoing financial year.

The company produced 6.17 MT iron ore from its mines in Chhattisgarh and 3.68 MT from the mine in Karnataka, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

NMDC also said it sold 11.04 MT iron ore during the said period. Production and sales figures of iron ore are provisional, it added.

In a separate filing, the company said it has fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 3,550 a tonne and that of fines at Rs 3,110 a tonne for September.

"The prices of iron ore with effect from September 7 2018 have been fixed. Lump ore (65.5 percent, 6-40 mm) at Rs 3,550 per tonne. Fines (64 percent, -10 mm) at Rs 3,110 per tonne," it said.

Iron ore is the main ingredient used in making steel. NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, producing about 36 MT of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 08:06 pm

tags #Business #India #NMDC

