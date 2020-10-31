NMC notifies new rules for MBBS admissions, medical college establishment



National Medical Commission notifies “Minimum Requirements For Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations 2020”; applicable to all new medical colleges proposing to be established&to established medical colleges proposing to increase their annual MBBS intake from 2021-22: Health Ministry

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on October 31 notified the 'Minimum Requirements For Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations 2020' which will be applicable to all the new medical colleges to be established and those that seek increase in their annual MBBS degree intake, the Health Ministry said.

It will also be applicable for those medical colleges which are being established from the academic session 2021-22 onwards.

Earlier, the newly-constituted NMC had put the draft regulations in public domain, seeking feedback from various stakeholders including students, college administrators and professors.

In a circular, the apex medical regulator set the deadline for comments on ‘Minimum Requirements for Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations, 2020’ and ‘Amendment to Establishment of Medical College Regulations’ as 5 pm on October 19.

The preamble to the draft regulations laid down the reasons as to why such a document is needed. "There is a necessity to re-cast medical education and training to enable the Medical Graduate to be able to effectively discharge their role as a physician in this changing world. The new demands on medical education also necessitate redefining the standards," it said.

The objective of these regulations is to prescribe for a medical college approved for admissions of MBBS students annually, the minimum requirements of accommodation in the college and its associated teaching hospitals, staff – both teaching and technical – and equipment in the college departments and hospitals.