NMAT by GMAC registrations to begin July 2

The registrations for NMAT by GMAC will begin on July 2. The test for entry into 20-plus management institutes including Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies is a computer-administered test conducted by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

The students have time till October 3 to register for the examination. Those registering by October 3 have to pay Rs 2,000 (plus taxes).

Scores sending for five schools/programmes are included in the registration fee. An additional fee of Rs 200 (plus taxes) will be applied for each programme added in excess of five programmes.

Here is how you can register for the test:

--Create an account on the NMAT website using a valid email address.

--Provide contact information, personal, educational and work experience, the list of programmes to send scores, and the ID that you will use at the test centre.

--Your name and date of birth that you enter on the registration form must exactly match the name and date of birth on your Photo and Signature ID.

--Choose the schools to send your scores under the 'schools preference' section.

--Pay the test fee.

--After payment confirmation, the schedule exam option will be activated in your dashboard.

--Download the admit card for the examination.