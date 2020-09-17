NLAT 2020: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on September 21

The Supreme Court on September 17 said that it will deliver the judgment on the validity of the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on September 21.

The apex court asked NLSIU in the September 17 hearing as to why only 20,000 students appeared for NLAT despite the university being among the top law schools of the country. The court also questioned if there was enough time to apply.

To this, senior advocate Arvind Datar appearing for NLSIU said that there were nine days to apply for NLAT 2020 and that this was 'more than enough' for students.

In the hearing on September 17, senior advocate Arvind Datar appearing for NLSIU said that the by-laws give autonomy to conduct their own exams. He reiterated that the university will go back to CLAT from the next year.

Datar also said that CLAT was 'deliberately' postponed that led to NLSIU taking a decision to hold its own entrance exam.

On the allegations of a paper leak, Datar said an FIR has been lodged on this matter.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya appearing for the vice-chancellor of NLSIU added that students indulging in malpractices were disqualified from the examination. He added that home-based online proctored testing was a decision that had the unanimous approval of the entire NLSIU faculty.

On September 3, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, or NLAT decided it would conduct its own entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. This was in response to the common law entrance test CLAT 2020 being postponed.

During the hearing on September 16, senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta appearing for the petitioners said that holding a separate examination is a violation of bye-laws.

In its hearing on September 12, the Supreme Court had said while the NLSIU, Bengaluru, can hold its entrance test National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT), 2020, on September 12, the results cannot be declared before the apex court decides on the matter.

The issue pertains to a joint petition filed by a parent of a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) aspirant and the former NLSIU vice-chancellor R Venkata Rao in the apex court, challenging the sudden withdrawal of the standard law entrance test.

Though the CLAT is the entrance exam for admission into all national law universities, NLSIU announced on September 3 that it will conduct its own entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.