NLAT 2020: Supreme Court to continue hearing case on September 17

The Supreme Court September 16 said it will continue to hear the case related to the validity of the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020 on September 17. NLAT was held on September 12 and 14.

On September 3, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, or NLAT decided it would conduct its own entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. This was in response to the common law entrance test CLAT 2020 being postponed.

During the hearing on September 16, senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta appearing for the petitioners said that holding a separate examination is a violation of bye-laws.

He added that all the national law universities are bound by the Memorandum of Association under which there will be a single law entrance examination for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Gupta also added that there were malpractices (like cheating) during NLAT 2020. Moneycontrol had reported about the alleged paper leak of NLAT exam on September 14. Here, NLSIU had said that the integrity of the examination was not compromised.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan who was appearing for a parent of a CLAT aspirant added that CLAT is considered to be a tough examination, but added that it was very easy to meddle with NLAT. Sankaranarayan also told the apex court that video tutorials to meddle with the exam were also available on the internet.

However, senior advocate Arvind Datar appearing for NLSIU said that there is a systematic programme to denigrate the process of NLAT 2020.

In its hearing on September 12, the Supreme Court had said while the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, can hold its entrance test National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT), 2020, on September 12, the results cannot be declared before the apex court decides on the matter.

The issue pertains to a joint petition filed by a parent of a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) aspirant and the former NLSIU vice chancellor R Venkata Rao in the apex court, challenging the sudden withdrawal of the standard law entrance test.

Though the CLAT is the entrance exam for admission into all national law universities, NLSIU announced on September 3 that it will conduct its own entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.