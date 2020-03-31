App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nizamuddin congregation: Arvind Kejriwal orders FIR against maulana as several people show COVID-19 symptoms

The Delhi Police on March 30 cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the congregation earlier this month, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 ordered the registration of an FIR against the maulana for leading a congregation in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi after several people who attended it showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said.

They said the Delhi government will launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies on March 31 to check for coronavirus cases.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.

So far, 97 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 10:25 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Delhi #India

