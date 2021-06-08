MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

NIV Pune detects new coronavirus variant B.1.1.28.2 in India

The new coronavirus variant B.1.1.28.2 detected by NIV Pune induced body weight loss, caused viral replication in the respiratory track, lung lesions, and severe lung pathology in infected Syrian hamsters.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
The new coronavirus variant B.1.1.28.2 detected by NIV Pune induced body weight loss, caused viral replication in the respiratory track, lung lesions, and severe lung pathology in infected Syrian hamsters.

The new coronavirus variant B.1.1.28.2 detected by NIV Pune induced body weight loss, caused viral replication in the respiratory track, lung lesions, and severe lung pathology in infected Syrian hamsters.

National Institute of Virology, Pune has been detected a new variant of coronavirus B.1.1.28.2 in India through genome sequencing. The variant was isolated from nasal and throat swabs from international travellers from Brazil and the UK.

In the Syrian hamster model, the pathogenicity of the isolate was assessed and compared with B.1 variant. The new variant induced body weight loss, caused viral replication in the respiratory tract, lung lesions, and severe lung pathology in infected Syrian hamsters in comparison to the D614G variant (B.1).

About seven days, the test was conducted on nine Syrian hamsters. The study was performed in Vero CCL81 cells and genomic characterisation by next-generation sequencing.

According to a report in Times now, experts said that the new variant is similar to the Delta variant and could be more dangerous than the Alpha variant.

The sera from B.1.1.28.2 infected hamsters efficiently neutralized the D614G variant virus whereas a 6-fold reduction in the neutralization was seen in the case of D614G variant infected hamsters’ sera with the B.1.1.28.2.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #B.1.1.28.2 #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:31 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey