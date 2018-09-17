App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish makes unscheduled visit to Delhi, may finalise seat-sharing

According to sources in the chief minister's office here, Kumar left for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to stay there for the next couple of days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 17 made an unscheduled visit to the national capital where he is likely to undergo medical treatment, besides, possibly, finalising seat-sharing arrangements with other NDA partners ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources in the chief minister's office, Kumar left for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to stay there for the next couple of days.

The sources cited health reasons for Kumar's sudden visit to the national capital, which comes a day after the state executive meeting of his party -- Janata Dal (United).

However, senior party leaders, on condition of anonymity, said he could meet top BJP leaders to finalise a formula for seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha polls.

JD(U)'s Bihar unit president Vasishtha Narayan Singh had recently said a seat-sharing formula was likely to be arrived at "by mid-September".

At the JD(U)'s state executive meeting on Sunday, which saw the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Kumar reportedly told party workers that decks had been cleared for a "respectable" seat-sharing arrangement.

It is widely believed that among other things, Kishor is likely to be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring proper communication between the JD(U) and other NDA partners, especially the BJP.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 08:08 pm

tags #India #Nitish Kumar #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.