App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar reaches Bihar assembly by electric car

As his vehicle landed on the porch of the historic building that houses the bicameral legislature, he was presented with a bouquet by Transport Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seeking to send out a message of environment preservation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 25 arrived at the state assembly in an electric car.

As his vehicle landed on the porch of the historic building that houses the bicameral legislature, he was presented with a bouquet by Transport Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

While climbing the flight of stairs that lead into the assembly premises, Kumar was heard saying, "It is a pleasure travelling in this car. It is almost soundless and its design feels very comfortable while sitting inside".

Close

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Agarwal said the car, which has been manufactured by Tata Motors, can cover a distance of 150 km upon being charged for four hours.

related news

"Factoring in the cost of electricity it can be said that the car, which is priced at Rs 11 lakh, costs 80 paise per kilometer. Besides economic viability, it also causes zero pollution.

"We are in the process of installing charging points at 1, Anney Marg (the CM's residence which is about a kilometer and a half away) and here at the Vidhan Sabha," Agrawal added.

All such vehicles would have number plates in green to highlight their eco-friendly nature, the principal secretary said.

Replying to queries from journalists who thrust their microphones inside the car as soon as the chief minister alighted, driver Ganesh said, "It is very easy to drive. There is no need to change gears frequently."

In the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month, an additional tax benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh was announced on payment of interest towards loans taken for purchase of electric cars.

It was seen as a measure taken by the Narendra Modi government to promote the use of eco-friendly cars.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #electric car #India #Nitish Kumar #Tata Motors

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.