App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar pitches for extra central assistance to Bihar

Kumar also demanded greater central assistance to the state for disaster management, underscoring that Bihar was ravaged by floods annually on account of overflowing rivers originating in neighbouring Nepal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged the 15th Finance Commission to grant extra central assistance to the state citing its progress with the help of its own limited resources.

Making a presentation before the commission headed by its Chairman N K Singh Wednesday, Kumar also expressed disapproval of the doing away with the distinction between general and special category states.

"The removal of such a distinction is a paradox which the 15th Finance Commission should look into," Kumar was quoted as saying in an official release.

Kumar also demanded greater central assistance to the state for disaster management, underscoring that Bihar was ravaged by floods annually on account of overflowing rivers originating in neighbouring Nepal.

related news

"Seventy per cent of the state's area gets affected by floods. In 2017, the state had to spend Rs 2,400 crore in providing relief to the affected families. The central help was of only Rs 500 crore. It needs to be increased", he said.

He also expressed displeasure over states having to make contributions towards centrally sponsored schemes and requested for funds to meet development needs like schools and infrastructure for Panchayati Raj institutions.

Observing that forest cover is being taken into account during allocation of funds by the Centre, the chief minister said, "We had set up a Hariyali Mission to increase the forest cover which has risen to 15 per cent from mere seven per cent in 2000 when Jharkhand was carved out."

Kumar was interacting with the commission in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who holds the finance portfolio, and top officials like Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Principal Secretary, Finance, Sujata Chaturvedi.

The commission also held interactions with representatives of various political parties, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chowdhury and RJD leader and former state finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

It was also presented with a joint memorandum of political parties and academic/professional organisations drafted by city-based think tank Asian Development Research Organisation (ADRI).
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nitish Kumar

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.