you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar meets Amit Shah ahead of Modi govt's inauguration

JD(U) leaders are of the view that the Bihar party may get two berths, one with Cabinet rank and another with minister of state profile.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 29 met BJP president Amit Shah, and both leaders are understood to have discussed Kumar's party JD(U)'s representation in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in for a second term on May 30. The JD(U) president also held a meeting of his party's office-bearers.

JD(U) leaders are of the view that the Bihar party may get two berths, one with Cabinet rank and another with minister of state profile.

However, there has been no official word on the JD(U)'s likely representation in the government.

Another BJP ally from Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party, is likely to be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan in the government.

The LJP had on May 28 passed a resolution, naming him as its representative in the government.
