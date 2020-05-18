App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar for promoting clusters of agro products especially Makhana

The chief minister directed officials to pay attention to post harvest management besides ensuring availability of market for the agro products, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday held a high-level meeting on the economic package announced by the centre to overcome economic crisis in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, and stressed on the need to promote clusters of agro based products such as Makhana, Shahi Litchi and mango among others.

He also emphasised on giving a boost to cultivation of fruit production, menthe oil, khus oil, katarni rice and other agro products.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar among others.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar among others.

related news

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in a televised address on May 12, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced economic packages for industries, agriculture and allied sector and other sectors.

Kumar gave directions to increase acreage of makhana and ensure its processing and branding. He asked officials to prepare a plan for promoting business of makhana from the state itself as it would help strengthen Bihar's economy.

Kumar also favoured giving a boost to production of medicinal plant in organic farming corridor being developed along river Ganga banks.

There is a need to augument the production and acreage of lemon grass, khus and menthe oil in the state, he said,while adding that the state has immense potential of honey production.

He also asked officials to take necessary steps so that farmers and labourers can be benefitted from the economic package announcements made by the central government.

Employment opportunities should be created after carrying out skill mapping of returnee migrant labourers, he said. The chief minister asked officials to make a request to the centre for enhancing the work days from 100 to 200 under MGNREGA.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

