Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for JD(U) national prez post

The scrutiny of papers will be carried out on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 6.

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday filed nomination papers for the post of JD(U) national president, a party release said here.

JD(U) MLC and Kumar's representative Sanjay Kumar Singh submitted papers in four sets before the national returning officer Anil Hegde at the party office in Delhi on the last date of filing nomination.

The scrutiny of papers will be carried out on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 6.

The party's national council is likely to held on October 30 in Delhi.

It may be noted that Kumar was elected as the national president of JD(U) for the first time in 2016 replacing Sharad Yadav.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JD(U) #Nitish Kumar #Politics

