Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar condoles Kofi Annan's death

In his condolence message, Kumar called Annan "a strong votary of international peace and security."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today condoled the death of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, describing him as "a great African diplomat and a humanistic personality".

In his condolence message, Kumar called Annan "a strong votary of international peace and security" and prayed for succor to his near and dear ones and his supporters.

Kofi Annan, who served two terms as UN secretary General from January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2006, died at the age of 80 in Switzerland.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 08:58 pm

tags #Kofi Annan #Nitish Kumar #World News

