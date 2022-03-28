Nitish Kumar attacked: Bihar CM slapped at his residence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked by an unknown man at his residence in Bakhtiyarpur.
The man attacked Nitish Kumar from behind when the CM was on the stage to garland a statue.Here is a video that clearly shows the man attacking CM Nitish Kumar from the behind:
Government officials said that Kumar asked the officials not to take any action against the boy who carried out the attack. The CMhas also asked the officials to look into the complaints made by the boy.
@NitishKumar के ऊपर आज उनके घर बख्तियारपुर पर एक युवक ने ऐसे हमला कर दिया @ndtvindia @Anurag_Dwary @soniandtv pic.twitter.com/UbXDxjTj6k
