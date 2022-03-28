English
    Nitish Kumar attacked: Bihar CM slapped at his residence

    A man attacked Nitish Kumar from behind when CM was on the stage to garland a statue.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar is likely to pick up pace with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday setting a target of inoculating six crore people in the next six months.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked by an unknown man at his residence in Bakhtiyarpur.

    The man attacked Nitish Kumar from behind when the CM was on the stage to garland a statue.

    Here is a video that clearly shows the man attacking CM Nitish Kumar from the behind:

    Government officials said that Kumar asked the officials not to take any action against the boy who carried out the attack. The CMhas also asked the officials to look into the complaints made by the boy.
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 12:51 pm
