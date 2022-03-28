Nitish Kumar attacked: Bihar CM slapped at his residence

COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar is likely to pick up pace with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday setting a target of inoculating six crore people in the next six months.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked by an unknown man at his residence in Bakhtiyarpur.

The man attacked Nitish Kumar from behind when the CM was on the stage to garland a statue.

Here is a video that clearly shows the man attacking CM Nitish Kumar from the behind: