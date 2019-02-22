App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 02:04 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 759 crore flyover in Madhya Pradesh

The flyover from Damoh Toll Plaza to Ranital Madan Mahal Chowk, Medical College Road, is 5.9 km long, Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a statement.

PTI
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of Rs 758.54-crore flyover in Madhya Pradesh, the government said on February 22.

The flyover from Damoh Toll Plaza to Ranital Madan Mahal Chowk, Medical College Road, is 5.9 km long, Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a statement.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 758.54 crore, the ministry said stating that the minister will lay the foundation stone for a flyover project at Jabalpur later in the day.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 01:54 pm

