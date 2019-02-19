Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for road and Namami Gange projects

Union minister for road transport and highways and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone various road and Namami Gange projects worth over Rs 6,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh on February 20.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Gadkari will lay foundation stone for highway projects worth Rs 5,094 crore in Moradabad, Meerut and Baghpat.

Gadkari will inaugurate 146 kilometers of highway project from Aligarh to Moradabad, coupled with laying foundation stone for 100 km bypass project from Hapur bypass to Moradabad.

The cost of the former project is estimated to be Rs 645 crore by the government, while the latter costs Rs 2,141 crore.

At Meerut, foundation stone will be laid for highway projects including 88 km long Meerut-Budhana-Shamli-UP/Haryana Border (Karnal) section on NH-709A (Rs 708 crore), 54 km Meerut-Najeebabad section on NH-119 (Rs 1,022 crore) and construction of additional facilities on 78 km long Meerut-Muzaffarnagar section of NH at a cost of Rs 207 crore.

Furthermore, highway projects at Baghpat will include 44 km long section on Meerut-Baghpat-UP/Haryana Border (Sonipat) on NH-334B to be built at a cost of Rs 371 crore.

Gadkari will also initiate sewage treatment projects under Namami Gange programme to clean Ganga, Kali and Yamuna rivers.

These will include sewage treatment projects and 58 MLD STP for Zone - I at Moradabad (Rs 279.91 crore) and sewerage Zone-II, STP and interception and diversion (I&D) project at proposed cost of Rs 118.69 crore including 15 years of O&M cost.

"This project for Zone-II envisages tapping four drains, laying of conveyance system for these drains, construction of IPS, MPS and STP. The project will lead to cleaning of River Romania," the ministry said in its statement.

In Meerut, the union minister will initiate projects to clean river Kali at the cost of Rs 1,039.06 crore.

The project will include "construction of two I&D structures., rising main & I&D network, one new MPS, construction of new STP of 200 MLD capacity, and 14 MLD treatment capacity decentralised treatment/geosynthetic dewatering tube/ enhancement primary coagulation or any other treatment methods qualifying the regulatory norms".

Government envisions to complete the project in two years with 15 years of O&M period. The cost of this project will be Rs 681.78 crore.

River Projects at Baghpat will include laying of intercepting trunk sewer of length 2.52 km and treating sewage at 14 MLD STP. The project, which will be implemented within 18 months, is being taken up at a cost of Rs 77.36 crore, the statement said.