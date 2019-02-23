App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation for over Rs 4,000 crore highway projects in Himachal on February 24

On February 25, Gadkari will also lay the foundation stones for two road projects worth Rs 746 crore in Punjab.

PTI
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stones for seven national highway projects worth over Rs 4,419 crore in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, on February 24.

The projects include four-laning of 37.03 km long Punjab-Himachal Pradesh Border to Sihuni section of NH-154 at a cost of Rs 1,572.9 crore and construction of 104.6 km long Paonta Sahib–Guma-Feduzpul section of NH-707 at a cost of Rs 1,356 crore as well as 109.45 km long Hamirpur-Mandi section of NH-70 at a cost of Rs 1334 crore.

The other projects include construction of 15.75 km long Una to Bhiroo section of NH-503A at a cost of Rs 51.09 crore, construction of 23.105 km long Mataur-Dharamshala-Mcleodganj section of NH-503 at a cost of Rs 46.13 crore, four-laning of 7 km long Paonta Sahib Town section of NH-7 at a cost of Rs 30 crore, and construction of retaining wall and installation of crash barriers on 94 km long Sainj-Luhri-Anni-Jalori-Banjar-Aut section of NH-305 at a cost of Rs 29.07 crore.

"These projects are likely to benefit the local populace by way of increased tourism, safe journey, reduced travel time, beautification of highways, enhanced economic activity and employment and all-weather roads," an official statement said.

The projects include upgradation of 67.64 km long Banga-Garhshankar-Shri Anandpur Saheb-Naina Devi road at a cost of Rs 581 crore and construction of 2.555 km long elevated structure and vehicular underpass on NH-44 at Phagwara city at a cost of Rs 165 crore.

The projects are expected to boost tourism, economic and employment opportunities, will also help in reducing travel time.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 05:21 pm

#India

