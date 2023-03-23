 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 31 projects in Jharkhand today

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Of the 31 projects, 21 pertain to state capital Ranchi, entailing an estimated investment of Rs 9,453 crore, and nine to Jamshedpur at a cost of Rs 3,378 crore, the official said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 31 projects worth Rs 13,296 crore in Jharkhand on Thursday, an official said.

Gadkari will arrive in Ranchi around 12.30 pm and head to Jamshedpur, he said.

The Union minister is also scheduled to address a BJP rally at Gopal Maidan here in the afternoon.

