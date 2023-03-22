 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 31 projects in Jharkhand on March 23

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

As part of a Bharatmala package, a four-lane access control road will be constructed on Raipur-Dhanbad Economic Corridor of NH 320. (File image: Nitin Gadkari)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 31 projects worth Rs 13,296 crore in Jharkhand on Thursday, including stretches of Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata corridors and Bharatmala packages, under which ring road and bypasses are developed, an official said.

Of these, 21 pertain to state capital Ranchi, entailing an estimated investment of Rs 9,453 crore, and nine to Jamshedpur at a cost of Rs 3,378 crore.

Gadkari will dedicate to the nation a 44-km stretch between Jamshedpur and Mahulta on NH-33, constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore.

"This stretch will provide Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata connectivity via Jamshedpur, significantly reducing travel time," National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chief General Manager SK Mishra told PTI.