App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate first inter-state bridge in J-K on January 22

They said the bridge would strengthen the inter-state connectivity besides giving a boost to the social as well as economical development of the people living in the adjoining areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 1.2 km-long Keediyan-Gandiyal bridge on the Ravi river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, officials said on November 20.

The inter-state bridge was built at a cost of nearly Rs 150 crore in a span of three and a half years linking secluded areas of Kathua district with Punjab, the officials said.

They said the bridge would strengthen the inter-state connectivity besides giving a boost to the social as well as economical development of the people living in the adjoining areas.

Advisor to Governor Kewal Kumar Sharma visited the bridge site on January 19 and inspected the arrangements being made for the inaugural event, the officials said.

With its commissioning, they said the 60-year pending demand for the bridge will be fulfilled.

The travel distance between the two inter-state destinations of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will get shortened and at the same time, it will also reduce traffic on the Jammu-Kathua-Pathankot National Highway, the officials said.

While inspecting the arrangements for the inaugural function, the advisor exhorted upon the agencies to ensure necessary arrangements are put in place for smooth and successful conduct of the event.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.