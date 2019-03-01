Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Dhaula Kuan flyover on March 2

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the signal-free Dhaula Kuan flyover on National Highway 8 on March 2.

The flyover will reduce the traffic time at the Dhaula Kuan signal, helping commuters to reach Delhi IGI airport 30 minutes early.

The project, undertaken by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started in March 2018 and has been completed in 136 working days, work having been stopped for 136 days due to environmental issues.

"The project had huge challenges in terms of traffic management of about 3 lakh PCUs per day, presence of a large number of civil and defence utilities, shifting of defence infrastructure and getting security clearances," the ministry said in its statement.

Gadkari, on March 1, inaugurated DND-Delhi-Mumbai expressway, one among many Rs 5,000 projects to decongest Delhi.