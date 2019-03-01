App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Dhaula Kuan flyover on March 2

The flyover will reduce the traffic time at the Dhaula Kuan signal, helping commuters to reach Delhi IGI airport 30 minutes early.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the signal-free Dhaula Kuan flyover on National Highway 8 on March 2.

The flyover will reduce the traffic time at the Dhaula Kuan signal, helping commuters to reach Delhi IGI airport 30 minutes early.

The project, undertaken by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started in March 2018 and has been completed in 136 working days, work having been stopped for 136 days due to environmental issues.

"The project had huge challenges in terms of traffic management of about 3 lakh PCUs per day, presence of a large number of civil and defence utilities, shifting of defence infrastructure and getting security clearances," the ministry said in its statement.

Gadkari, on March 1, inaugurated DND-Delhi-Mumbai expressway, one among many Rs 5,000 projects to decongest Delhi.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #India #NHAI #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.