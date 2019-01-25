App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate cable bridge in Goa on January 27

The 5.1 kilometre long bridge, which has been built with state-of- the-art facilities, will re-route close to 66,000 vehicles that use the existing passage, leading to reduced traffic congestion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the cable stayed bridge over river Mandovi in Goa on January 27, a statement by the ministry said.

The government expects to decongest the coastal city through the four-lane bridge, by paving way for traffic coming from Bengaluru to Mumbai via Ponda to by-pass Panjim city.

"It will also help overcome the bottlenecks caused at Panaji KTC Circle, and Panaji Entrance as the same route is currently being used by local traffic as well as NH-17 Highway bound traffic," the statement said.

The 5.1 kilometre long bridge, which has been built with state-of-the-art facilities, will re-route close to 66,000 vehicles that use the existing passage, leading to reduced traffic congestion.

The Goan bridge will join the cadre of Signature bridge (Delhi), Bandra-Worli sea link (Mumbai), Kota-Chambal bridge, Hooghly bridge (West Bengal), Versova-Bandra sea link among others.

goa bridge

The indigenous bridge is built at an approximate cost of Rs 500-600 crore and will be open to public from January 29 on a trial basis for 30 days to study the traffic situation. A traffic management plan will be later notified.

According to media reports, only four wheelers (light and heavy) will be allowed to use the bridge whereas two-three wheelers will not be allowed to use the bridge.

"The speed limit will be 50 km/hour which will be strictly enforced by placing CCTV cameras and speed sensors, to be installed in the next two months," reports said.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #India #infrastructure #Nitin Gadkari

