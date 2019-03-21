App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari, Sujay Vikhe Patil in BJP's first list of candidates in Maharashtra

Gadkari would be taking on Congress's Nana Patole in Nagpur. Patole quit the BJP to join the Congress last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Subhash Bhamre and Hansraj Ahir are among the key BJP candidates from Maharashtra as the party announced its first list for the Lok Sabha elections on March 21.

The list also included Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Gadkari would be taking on Congress's Nana Patole in Nagpur. Patole quit the BJP to join the Congress last year.

Ahir, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home, would be contesting from Chandrapur, from where he has won four times. MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre will face Congress's Kunal Rohidas Patil in Dhule.

related news

Among the members of political families who figure in the BJP's first list from Maharashtra are Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief and late Pramod Mahajan's daughter, Poonam Mahajan; late Gopinath Munde's daughter Pritam Munde, and state BJP leader Eknath Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse.

Mahajan will seek to retain her Mumbai North Central seat against Congress's Priya Dutt whom she had defeated last time.

Pritam Munde would be contesting from Beed and Raksha Khadse from Raver.

State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve will contest from Jalna constituency.

The party has denied ticket to two sitting MPs from Maharashtra in the first list.

Ahmednagar MP Dilip Gandhi has been replaced by Sujay Vikhe Patil who joined the BJP only a few days ago. Sujay will take on Sangram Jagtap of NCP.

The BJP also dropped Latur MP Sunil Gaikwad, favouring Sudhakar Shrungare instead.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 10:03 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Campaign Hollow Rhetoric, Says Shatrughan ...

BJP Declares First List of 10 Lok Sabha Candidates for Odisha, Jay Pan ...

BJP Brings Down the Curtain on LK Advani’s Lok Sabha Career, Names A ...

Sabarimala Advantage? Why the District Missing From BJP List in Kerala ...

Renowned Indian Artist Haku Shah Passes Away at 85

Congress Announces Candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls in Andhra ...

Only Sufi Shrine to Celebrate Holi, Revellers at Dewa Sharif Soak Them ...

Smriti Irani to Contest From Amethi Again, Says Writing on the Wall Fo ...

BJP Fields New Faces from Nainital, Pauri in Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

General elections 2019: Six-time MP LK Advani makes way for Amit Shah ...

General elections 2019: Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul G ...

With time running short, what happens next on Brexit?

Boeing to mandate safety alert in 737 MAX software upgrade

Wall Street edges higher as tech boost counters losses in bank stocks

Global stocks wilt as Fed shift sparks stampede into bonds

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first ...

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and anim ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang discuss their ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Deaths due to 'mystery fever' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly give Opposit ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Cataboli ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Indian hockey team aim to put 2018's disap ...

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...

Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood ce ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.