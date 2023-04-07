 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitin Gadkari likely to inaugurate Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road on May 15

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to inaugurate the four-lane road between Kiratpur in Punjab and Ner Chowk in Himachal Pradesh on May 15, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday.

Addressing a workers' function at Swarghat, Thakur said that the Modi government at the Centre had strengthened the infrastructure of the state.

The Modi government gifted the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line to a hill state of Himachal and also sanctioned a budget of Rs 1000 crore for it.

He said that the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane is being constructed in record time and every effort is being made to inaugurate it on May 15 by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, he added.