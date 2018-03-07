Nitin Gadkari launches toll-free emergency number, app for highway users

National highways users across the country now can access emergency help dialling '1033' toll-free number and besides getting real time data regarding roads and toll plaza delays through a mobile app 'SukhadYatra'.

Launching the toll-free 1033 number and mobile app here, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the idea was to ensure safe journey for commuters besides minimising accidents.

SukhadYatra mobile app has been developed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to empower the highway users and is available on Google Play Store & IOS App store.

The minister said the key feature of the app includes provisions for the users to enter road quality-related information or to report any accident, pothole on the highway.

It also provides users with real-time data related to waiting time expected at plazas and various facilities like points of interest, highway nest/nest mini, etc, available across the highway.

The app can also be used to purchase the FASTag tag and further facilitate the highway user experience.

About the toll-free number, 1033, the minister said it will enable users to report an emergency or non-emergency condition, or highway-related feedback, across the highway to provide 24X7X365 assistance.

The service has also integrated with various ambulance/tow away services along the road to ensure rapid response time in emergency. The service is supported by multi-lingual support and user location tracking features to provide the user with accurate and responsive complaint resolution.

Gadkari said also the government plans to set up at least one model driving training centre in each district of the states or UT with financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore by the Highways Ministry.